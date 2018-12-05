Real Madrid held a training session on Wednesday, in preparation for the upcoming Spanish club's Copa del Rey round of 32 second leg match against Melilla.
Argentine coach Santiago Solari led the session with the available first team players, including French striker Karim Benzema as well as midfielders Luka Modric of Croatia and Isco Alarcon of Spain, among others, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.
The match is expected to a forgone conclusion after Real Madrid thrashed Melilla 4-0 in the first leg on Oct. 31.
Los Blancos are to host Melilla on Thursday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.