Real Madrid's captain, Sergio Ramos, during a team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois (R) and Karim Benzema (L) attend a training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Argentine head coach, Santiago Solari (top), observes Spanish players, Jesus Vallejo (L), Kiko Casilla (C, top), Lucas Vazquez (C, bottom) and Sergio Ramos (R), during a team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's players Luka Modric (L), Karim Benzema (2-R) and Federico Valverde (C) attend a training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid gears up for Copa del Rey clash vs Melilla

Real Madrid held a training session on Wednesday, in preparation for the upcoming Spanish club's Copa del Rey round of 32 second leg match against Melilla.

Argentine coach Santiago Solari led the session with the available first team players, including French striker Karim Benzema as well as midfielders Luka Modric of Croatia and Isco Alarcon of Spain, among others, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.

The match is expected to a forgone conclusion after Real Madrid thrashed Melilla 4-0 in the first leg on Oct. 31.

Los Blancos are to host Melilla on Thursday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.