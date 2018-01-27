Real Madrid defender Marcelo Vieira celebrates after scoring his team's third goal in a 4-1 victory over Valencia in a La Liga match at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Valencia striker Santi Mina (center, with the ball), celebrates a goal against Real Madrid during a La Liga match on Jan. 27, 2018, at Mestalla Stadium. Real Madrid won 4-1. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cárdenas

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (left) celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring his team's final goal in a 4-1 victory over Valencia in a La Liga match on Jan. 27, 2018, at Mestalla Stadium. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against Valencia in a La Liga game on Jan. 27, 2018, at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain. Real Madrid won 4-1. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cárdenas

Real Madrid, fresh off being eliminated from the Copa del Rey, got back on track Saturday with a 4-1 away win over Valencia in the 21st round of La Liga.

Despite the lopsided final score that sent the home fans trudging toward the exits, the match at Mestalla Stadium in this eastern city was competitive until late in the second half.

In the first half, Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals on penalty kicks - in the 16th and 38th minutes.

The first penalty was awarded when defender Martin Montoya clearly fouled the Portuguese striker, but the home crowd furiously protested the second one, which came after Montoya knocked French striker Karim Benzema to the ground from behind.

Both teams came out aggressively at the start of the second half, although Valencia's offensive approach left it vulnerable to counterattacks by the Blancos.

Valencia head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral brought in Carlos Soler for Goncalo Guedes after the intermission, a midfield switch that gave his squad more possession of the ball and led to its first goal when Santi Mina headed home a Dani Parejo corner at the 58-minute mark.

The hosts then proceeded to launch an all-out assault on Real Madrid's goal, although with no success in getting anything past Costa Rican net minder Keylor Navas.

Valencia then was left to rue those missed chances when Marcelo beat net minder Neto in the 84th minute to make the score 3-1. Toni Kroos put the icing on Real Madrid's victory with a goal two minutes before the second-half stoppage time.

With the win, fourth-placed Real Madrid (38 points) is only two points behind third-placed Valencia and also has a game in hand.

But the Blancos, who were eliminated from the Copa del Rey with a stunning 2-1 home loss Wednesday to Leganes, remain a whopping 16 points behind La Liga-leading FC Barcelona, which will host Alaves on Sunday.