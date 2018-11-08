Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring a goal against Viktoria Plzen in a Champions League match on Wednesday, Nov. 7, in Plzen, Czech Republic. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois punches the ball over the cross-bar during a Champions League match against Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday, Nov. 7, in Plzen, Czech Republic. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (L) vies for the ball with Lukas Hejda of Viktoria Plzen during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Nov. 7, in Plzen, Czech Republic. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Real Madrid defeated Viktoria Plzen 5-0 here Wednesday to move into a tie on points with AS Roma for the lead in Champions League Group G.

Karim Benzema had a brace for the defending three-time holders in their first Champions League outing under interim coach Santiago Solari, who went with Thibaut Courtois in goal instead of Keylor Navas, the starter in the Blancos' three previous European matches.

The visitors enjoyed 62 percent possession and Plzen's only opportunities came in the first few minutes of each half.

Though Real Madrid were lucky to avoid going down to 10 men when a Sergio Ramos challenge left Plzen's Milan Havel with a bloody nose.

Benzema opened the scoring with a strike in the 20th minute and Casemiro made it 2-0 for the Blancos just three minutes later.

The third and fourth goals also materialized within a three-minute span: Benzema's header in the 37th and a strike by Gareth Bale with five minutes to go in first-half regulation.

With the commanding lead, Solari pulled Ramos in the 59th minute to prevent his getting a yellow card that would keep him out of the next match against Roma.

Plzen went forward in pursuit of a face-saving goal, creating open space that Toni Kroos exploited to boost the score to 5-0 with a goal in the 67th minute.