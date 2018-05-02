Real Madrid's defender Marcelo (L) and Bayern Munich's forward Thomas Mueller (R) vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League semi finals second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (R) and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich (L) fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League semi finals second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez (L) scores the 2-2 goal against Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas during the UEFA Champions League semi finals second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (C) and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (L) in action during the UEFA Champions League semi finals second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Bayern Munich's Niklas Suele (R) fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League semi finals second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski reacts after the UEFA Champions League semi finals second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos (R) consoles Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich (L) after the UEFA Champions League semi finals second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the 1-1 goal during the UEFA Champions League semi finals second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's players celebrate after the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

A brace by Karim Benzema was enough for Real Madrid to hold Bayern Munich 2-2 here Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal tie and win 4-3 on aggregate as the Blancos pursue what would be a record third straight triumph in Europe's elite club competition.

The decisive clash in front of 80,000-plus at the Santiago Bernabeu between two giants of European football delivered plenty in the way of excitement.

Leading 2-1 after the first leg in Munich, the hosts conceded in the 3rd minute, when a poor clearance by Sergio Ramos led to Joshua Kimmich's second goal of the tie.

Seven minutes later, it was the turn of Bayern defender David Alaba to err at his team's expense. The Austria international left Benzema free to redirect Marcelo's cross to make it 1-1 on the night and 3-2 overall in Real Madrid's favor.

Suddenly looking less dangerous, the visitors concentrated on defending and forced the Blancos to rely on long balls to get deep and chances were scarce for both sides.

With Cristiano Ronaldo unmarked, Marcelo instead passed to Toni Kroos, while both Thomas Müller and James Rodriguez wasted opportunities for Bayern.

The closing seconds of the first half saw the referee decline to award a penalty for a clear hand ball by Marcelo on an effort by Kimmich.

Benzema struck again for Real Madrid in the first minute of the second half, taking advantage of a colossal blunder by Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich to send the ball rolling into the empty net to consolidate the advantage for the hosts.

But anyone who expected Bayern to roll over and die was quickly disabused of that notion as the German side laid siege to the Blancos' goal.

Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas delayed the inevitable as long as he could, making a fine stop against Alaba and diving to thwart Mats Hummels before finally giving up a goal to former Blanco James, who scored in the 62nd minute to bring Bayern to within one.

The final 28 minutes were torment for the Blancos and their fans as Bayern flew forward to get the equalizer, but the home side survived the onslaught and are headed to Kiev with thoughts of making history yet again.