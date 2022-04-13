The two most recent Champions League winners went out of the 2021-2022 edition of Europe's elite club competition on Tuesday, as Chelsea fell short against Real Madrid and upstarts Villarreal bested Bayern Munich.
After falling 3-1 in the first leg in London, the Blues stormed out to a 3-0 lead at the Santiago Bernabeu to take a 4-3 edge in the tie, but youngster Rodrygo leveled the aggregate for the hosts in the 80th minute and veteran Karim Benzema got the winner in extra time.
While the Blancos, with a record 13 Champions League titles, are headed to the semifinals for the 31st time, Villarreal have only reached the final four on two previous occasions.
