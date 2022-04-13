Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka (in red) in action against Gerard Moreno of Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg in Munich, Germany, on 12 April 2022. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Villarreal's Pau Torres (R) in action against Thomas Müller of Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg in Munich, Germany, on 12 April 2022. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze celebrates after scoring against Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg in Munich, Germany, on 12 April 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (C in red) scores against Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg in Munich, Germany, on 12 April 2022. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Chelsea striker Timo Werner (L) celebrates after scoring against Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 12 April 2022. EFE/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's Rodrygo (R) battles Antonio Rüdiger during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 12 April 2022. EFE/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid defender David Alaba (R) in action against Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 12 April 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, author of the winning goal, celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 12 April 2022. EFE/Juanjo Martin

The two most recent Champions League winners went out of the 2021-2022 edition of Europe's elite club competition on Tuesday, as Chelsea fell short against Real Madrid and upstarts Villarreal bested Bayern Munich.

After falling 3-1 in the first leg in London, the Blues stormed out to a 3-0 lead at the Santiago Bernabeu to take a 4-3 edge in the tie, but youngster Rodrygo leveled the aggregate for the hosts in the 80th minute and veteran Karim Benzema got the winner in extra time.

While the Blancos, with a record 13 Champions League titles, are headed to the semifinals for the 31st time, Villarreal have only reached the final four on two previous occasions.

(...)