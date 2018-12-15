Rayo Vallecano defender Emiliano Velazquez in action during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (C) leaves the field after suffering an injury during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match against Rayo Vallecano at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match against Rayo Vallecano at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid looked shaky in La Liga action Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium yet still managed to come away with a 1-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano thanks to a first-half goal by Karim Benzema and a goal-line save in the closing seconds.

The win was a deeply unsatisfying one for the fans at Santiago Bernabeu, who were hoping for a convincing win after a 3-0 Champions League loss to CSKA Moscow on Wednesday but instead left the stadium exasperated by their team's inconsistent play.

Things started well for the home side, with Benzema's 13th-minute score off a pass from Lucas Vazquez hinting at the start of a possible goal fest against 19th-placed Rayo, the worst defensive club in the Spanish league so far this season.

The next few minutes saw action at both ends, with Emiliano Velazquez nearly scoring for the visitors on a header and Marco Asensio squandering a one-on-one chance against Rayo net minder Stole Dimitrievski.

Benzema, meanwhile, was Real Madrid's best performer on the day, moving intelligently on the pitch and seeking out opportunities for his teammates.

He nearly provided the assist for a second goal in the 36th minute, when he set up Toni Kroos for a powerful shot that hit off the woodwork.

Shortly after the end of intermission, a half-volley by Asensio off a pass from Luka Modric had plenty of power but little precision and was stopped at close range by a valiant Dimitrievski.

That would prove to be the last good chance of the match though for Real Madrid, whose offense took a hit when Benzema limped off the field with an injury and was replaced by Vinicius Junior in the 78th minute.

Rayo, however, nearly got the equalizer in second-half injury time when Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois saved a shot by second-half substitute Alex Alegria and a follow-up by Velazquez was kept out at the goal line by Courtois and then Dani Carvajal.

With the win, the Blancos (29 points) have provisionally leapfrogged Sevilla into third place in La Liga and are currently two points behind both FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.