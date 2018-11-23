Real Madrid's head coach Santiago Solari oversees his players during a training session of the team at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid players congratulate Jesus Vallejo on the occasion of his birthday during a training session of the team at Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale attends a training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (C) attends a training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrids goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (L) and players Raphael Varane (2-L), Karim Benzema (3-L) and Vinicius Jr (R) attend a training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid held its final training session Friday ahead of an upcoming away La Liga game against Eibar.

Los Blancos' Argentine coach Santiago Solari led the practice with the available first team players including Welsh forward Gareth Bale and Spanish center back Sergio Ramos, along with Javi Sanchez and Fran Garcia from Real Madrid Castilla.

Meanwhile, Spanish defenders Nacho and Sergio Reguilon as well as Brazilian midfielder Casemiro are still going through rehab for their respective injuries.

Eibar is to host the Los Blancos on Saturday at Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Eibar, Spain.