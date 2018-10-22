Real Madrid's goalkeepers Costa Rican Keylor Navas (L) and Spanish Kiko Casilla (2L) warm up during a training session at the team's Valdebebas Sports City in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Real Madrid held a group training session Monday, a day before their Champions League away match against Czech club Viktoria Plzen.

Madrid has struggled in La Liga this season under new head coach Julen Lopetegui, and media rumors have begun to swirl about his possible firing after Sunday's 2-1 loss to Levante, which pushed Madrid's winless skid to five games with three consecutive defeats.

Lopetegui started the practice watching from afar and letting his assistants lead the warm-ups, but an unusual group drill got the team in a lighthearted mood and the laughter eventually spread to the coach as well, as observed by an EFE journalist on the sidelines.

The Portuguese coach had all his first team players available, with the exception of injured right back Dani Carvajal, who did recovery work in the club's facilities for the muscle issue he picked up on Oct. 2 during Los Blancos' 1-0 Champions League loss to CSKA Moscow.

Spain center back Sergio Ramos, Wales winger Gareth Bale, Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, and Spain winger Lucas Vazquez all took part in the session, as documented in epa-efe photos.

"The Whites practiced possession and pressing before playing games on a reduced size pitch," the club said in a statement.

After two matches, Real Madrid is currently second in Champions League Group G with three points, one point behind CSKA Moscow, while Viktoria Plzen is fourth in the group with one point.

But in La Liga, Real Madrid is seventh in the table with 14 points, four points behind league leader Barcelona.