Valencia's Daniel Wass (C) scores an own goal during a La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (R) vies for the ball with Valencia's Gabriel Paulista during a La Liga match played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during a La Liga match against Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead during a La Liga match against Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid scored early during a dominant first half and then added an insurance goal in the closing minutes for a 2-0 win in Saturday night La Liga action over Valencia, which was a much tougher opponent after the intermission.

The visitors got off to an inauspicious start at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium when defender Daniel Wass inadvertently sent the ball into his own net in the eighth minute while trying to head away a cross by Dani Carvajal.

Real Madrid became even more voracious after that opening goal, while Valencia appeared outclassed as it repeatedly lost the ball shortly after gaining possession.

The hosts could have taken a 2-0 lead into halftime, but Brazilian net minder Neto did well to save a close-range shot by Gareth Bale.

The complexion of the match changed though after halftime, with Valencia nearly scoring the equalizer when Santi Mina expertly gathered an exquisite pass from Dani Parejo but then sent a shot on the run over the crossbar in the 54th minute.

Thirteen minutes later, Brazilian defender Gabriel Paulista had a golden chance to draw his side level when a free kick set him up for a volley that he sent just wide of the post.

With those chances having come and gone, Real Madrid started creating danger on the counter-attack.

Although second-half substitute Marco Asensio squandered one opportunity in the 76th minute, Lucas Vazquez was able to finish off a play set up by Carvajal and Karim Benzema in the 83rd minute.

Sandwiched between those two plays, Real Madrid goalie Thibaut Courtois made an outstanding save to deny Valencia striker Michy Batshuayi.

Afterward, Valencia head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral rued his club's missed opportunities.

"We weren't clinical in their area. We let four clear chances slip and they sealed their victory with eight minutes to go," Marcelino said. "I think we deserved a draw given our play in the second half."

With the win, Real Madrid has racked up six victories in seven games across all competitions since Santiago Solari took over as head coach in late October.

The Blancos are provisionally in fifth place in the Spanish league with 23 points after having fallen to as low as ninth with their crushing 5-1 loss to Barcelona on Oct. 28, a defeat that cost then-head coach Julen Lopetegui his job.

Real Madrid now is just three points behind first-placed Sevilla (26 points), which will go on the road to take on fourth-placed Alaves (23 points) on Sunday.

Valencia is provisionally in 13th place in La Liga with 17 points.