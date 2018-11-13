Real Madrid coach Santiago Solar is seen during a match at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium. EFE-EPA/File

Real Madrid made Santiago Solari's appointment as coach of the La Liga side permanent on Tuesday, signing the Argentine to a new contract.

"The board of directors of Real Madrid C.F., which met today, 13 November 2018, has agreed to appoint Santiago Solari as first-team coach until 30 June 2021," the club said on its Web site.

The Blancos have won all four matches since Solari stepped in as interim coach after the firing of Julen Lopetegui, who was ousted Oct. 29 following a run of bad results in La Liga.

Solari, 42, has brought Real Madrid from 9th place to 6th in La Liga and the side have outscored opponents 15-2 in their last four games.

The Argentine was a Blanco for five of his 15 seasons as a player and has spent all of his brief coaching career with Real Madrid, starting as coach of the youth squad in 2013 before taking charge of the B team three years later.

Real Madrid won La Liga twice and the Champions League once during Solari's stint as a player.