Real Madrid's Karim Benzema controls the ball during the second leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Leganes on Wednesday, Jan. 24. EFE/JuanJo Martin.

Leganes goalkeeper Nereo Champagne stops a shot in the second leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday, Jan. 24. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Leganes midfielder Javier Eraso scores against Real Madrid in the second leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie on Wednesday, Jan. 24. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Leganes celebrate on Wednesday, Jan. 24, after defeating Real Madrid to claim a berth in the Copa del Rey semifinals. EFE/Juanjo Martin.

Leganes are headed for the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time in their history after upending mighty Real Madrid 2-1 here Wednesday in the second leg of the quarterfinal tie.

Though the aggregate was 2-2 after the Blancos won the first leg 1-0, their suburban neighbors advanced by virtue of a 2-1 advantage in away goals.

Real Madrid has never before lost a Copa tie in the Bernabeu after winning the first leg away.

While the Blancos showed little sense of urgency, the determined visiting side pressed from the opening whistle and got their reward in the 31st minute, when Javier Eraso stole the ball from Nacho and loosed a shot from distance that found the net to make it 1-0 on the night for Leganes.

The hosts were better at the start of the second half and pulled level in the 47th minute on a goal by Karim Benzema, his first since Nov. 25.

Eight minutes later, however, Gabriel got his head to an Eraso corner kick to bring the aggregate score to 2-2.

As the match entered the final 20 minutes, coach Zinedine Zidane turned to his bench, first by sending in Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric.

Minutes later, he yanked Isco Alarcon in favor of Borja Mayoral, who grazed the post after taking a cross from Lucas Vazquez, who led Real Madrid's desperate quest for a goal.

Leganes keeper Nereo Champagne sealed the upset by stopping a thunderous Sergio Ramos header.