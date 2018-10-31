Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos plays the ball against UD Melilla during a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, Oct. 31, in Melilla, Spain. EFE-EPA/Jose Manuel Vidal

UD Melilla midfielder Juan Ramon Ruano (in blue) battles Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez (L) and Alvaro Odriozola during a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, Oct. 31, in Melilla, Spain. EFE-EPA/Jose Manuel Vidal

Real Madrid players celebrate a goal against UD Melilla during a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, Oct. 31, in Melilla, Spain. EFE-EPA/Jose Manuel Vidal

Santiago Solari made his debut here Wednesday as interim coach of Real Madrid with a comfortable 4-0 win against third-division club UD Melilla in the first leg of a Copa del Rey round of 32 tie.

The other novelty on the Real Madrid side was the presence in the initial 11 of Vinicius Jr., getting his first start since joining the Blancos.

While the 18-year-old Brazilian didn't score in Melilla, he contributed an assist and was a major factor on offense throughout the contest.

Despite the vast disparity in talent between the two teams, the match was relatively balanced until the visitors took command about 15 minutes into the contest.

Only a great effort by Melilla goalkeeper Dani Barrio prevented Lucas Vazquez from putting the Blancos ahead in the 23rd minute and the inevitable goal came just four minutes later from Karim Benzema.

The hosts weathered the onslaught until first-half stoppage time, when Marco Asensio transformed a perfect pass from Vinicius to make it 2-0 for Real Madrid.

With his team comfortably ahead, Solari decided to rest Benzema and Sergio Ramos for the second half.

Melilla found some open space and came close to halving the deficit with Yacine Qasmi's strike in the 54th minute, turned away for a corner by Blancos keeper Keylor Navas.

Barrio kept his side's faint hopes alive, stopping shots by Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente in the space of two minutes just after the hour mark before Vinicius hit the cross-bar

Real Madrid cranked up the pressure in the final stretch. Barrio produced another moment of brilliance - thwarting Asensio and Vinicius in quick succession - only to see Alvaro Odriozola pounce on the second rebound and score in the 78th minute.

Cristo Gonzalez headed-in a Ceballos corner in the final minute of regulation to complete the 4-0 victory.