Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring the third goal against CD Leganes during a Copa del Rey round 16 first leg soccer match played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Martin

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz (C) in action against Jose Luis Garcia 'Recio' (L) of CD Leganes during a Copa del Rey round 16 first leg soccer match played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Real Madrid players celebrate their third goal against CD Leganes during a Copa del Rey round 16 first-leg soccer match played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Martin

Vinicius Junior scored one goal and assisted on another in Real Madrid's 3-0 victory here Wednesday night over Leganes in first-leg round-of-16 action in the Copa del Rey, Spain's annual knockout soccer competition.

The Blancos got off to a frustrating start at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with Karim Benzema squandering two early chances on a shot over the crossbar and a bouncing header into the arms of goalkeeper Cuellar.

But Leganes also had a missed opportunity to rue when goalkeeper Keylor Navas dove to his left to save a powerful header by striker Martin Braithwaite.

Late in the first half, the Blancos' Alvaro Odriozola made his presence felt in the opposing goal area.

After a bizarre decision to pass instead of shoot in a one-on-one chance against Cuellar, he won a penalty just before first-half stoppage time when he was taken down by defender Rodri Tarin in the area.

Sergio Ramos then converted from the 12-yard mark to give Real Madrid a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

That advantage did wonders for the home side's confidence and level of play in the second half.

Although Vinicius missed out on a couple of chances to score, Real Madrid's constant pressure led to the second goal in the 69th minute.

On the play, Benzema capitalized on a defensive error to take possession of the ball in the area and pass off to Vinicius, who set up Lucas Vasquez for an easy score into a virtually empty net.

The final goal came off the foot of Vinicius, who volleyed home a pass from Odriozola in the 77th minute.

Leganes will have a massive hill to climb when they host the second leg of this Copa del Rey round-of-16 series at Butarque Municipal Stadium on Jan. 16.