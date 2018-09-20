Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas (L) and AS Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi in action during a UEFA Champions League Group G soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JP Gandul

Real Madrid's Isco during a UEFA Champions League group-stage match against AS Roma at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Mariano during a UEFA Champions League group-stage match against AS Roma at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (C) vies for the ball with AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi during a UEFA Champions League group-stage match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Mariano (c) vies for the ball with AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (L) and Kostas Manoles during a UEFA Champions League group-stage match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale gives his team a 2-0 lead during a UEFA Champions League Group G soccer match against Roma at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Three-time defending champion Real Madrid showed it remains a serious title contender in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, kicking off its 2018-2019 Champions League campaign here Wednesday night with a 3-0 victory over AS Roma.

The Blancos had a difficult test on paper against a Serie A club that reached the semi-finals of Europe's premier club soccer competition last season.

But Roma was out-of-sorts in midfield at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, sorely missing the stabilizing presence of Radja Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman (now with Inter Milan and Marseille, respectively) and unable to cope with the hosts' constant pressure.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, had plenty of firepower offensively despite the departure of Ronaldo, who was sent off Wednesday night in his first Champions League game for Juventus when he received a direct red card in the first half for a clash with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.

With 2018 World Cup Golden Ball winner Luka Modric feeding passes to Isco, Toni Kroos firing away from the edge of the box and Gareth Bale enjoying room to roam and take aim at Roma's goal, the home side had numerous chances to score.

Keylor Navas, meanwhile, showed at the other end of the field that he is not yet ready to hand over the title of No. 1 Real Madrid goalkeeper to Thibaut Courtois, making a couple of diving saves that prevented the visitors from equalizing early in the second half.

The first goal came at the end of the first half on a stunning free kick by Isco, whose curving shot from the penalty arc left Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen frozen.

Bale then essentially clinched the win by sprinting down the left side on the counter-attack to receive a through pass from Modric and slotting the ball just inside the right upright in the 58th minute.

The Blancos added one last insurance goal in second-half injury time when second-half substitute Mariano, who has inherited Ronaldo's No. 7 jersey, scored on a curving strike from just outside the area past Olsen.

With the win, Real Madrid is in first place in Group G with three points after one match.

CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen have a point apiece after playing to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night, while Roma is in last with zero points.