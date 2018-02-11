Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Sociedad's players celebrate a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal (C) and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal (R) in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates his team's victory in a La Liga soccer match against Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid gave itself a jolt of confidence with a 5-2 home win here Saturday night over Real Sociedad in the Spanish league, a victory that comes just four days before the Blancos square off in a Champions League clash of titans against Paris Saint-Germain.

The home side has underperformed this La Liga season and was facing a skeptical fan base when it took the field for the game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but the players walked to the locker room at intermission to rousing applause from the 63,811 in attendance after scoring four goals in just over a half-hour.

Lucas Vazquez kicked off the scoring in the first minute with a header off a cross by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo that snuck just inside the right upright.

The score remained 1-0 for the next 25 minutes, but then Real Madrid launched a scoring barrage that put the game out of reach before half-time.

Ronaldo did the honors for the 2-0 lead when four defenders inexplicably left him all alone in the penalty box and he easily scored off a pass from the left side by Marcelo.

Toni Kroos then scored seven minutes later on a curving shot from the penalty arc before Ronaldo made it 4-0 by heading home a corner kick.

The second half was a mere formality, with Real Madrid keeping strikers Ronaldo and Karim Benzema on the field but clearly saving energy for its Champions clash on Wednesday night at the Bernabeu against French-league powerhouse PSG.

Jon Bautista pulled one back for Real Sociedad with a goal in the 74th minute, just six minutes before Ronaldo made it a hat-trick when he scored at close-range after Geronimo Rulli failed to corral a shot by Gareth Bale, who had come on as a second-half substitute.

Finally, Asier Illarramendi scored Real Sociedad's second goal when he volleyed a shot past Real Madrid net minder Keylor Navas in the 82nd minute.

Afterward, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said the win was a confidence-booster for his team ahead of its Champions League home-and-away, round-of-16 clash against the Ligue 1 powerhouse.

"I'd be lying if I said Wednesday's match wasn't on our mind. The whole season is at stake, but we did manage to get some confidence with a victory like this one," Ramos told Movistar.

Real Madrid (42 points) is 16 points behind league-leading FC Barcelona in La Liga (albeit with a game in hand) with 16 games to play; it also has already been eliminated from the Copa del Rey, Spain's annual soccer cup competition.

But Zinedine Zidane's men are still alive with a chance to capture their third straight Champions League title.