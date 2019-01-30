Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari expressed confidence Wednesday in his squad's abilities, a day ahead of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal second-leg away match against Girona.

Madrid is the favorite to make the semifinals after Spain defender Sergio Ramos struck twice to earn a 4-2 home win over Girona in their Jan. 24 first-leg game.

"I expect a difficult game against Girona because there are no easy matches in the cup or the league, every team wants to qualify for the next phase," Solari said at a press conference.

"We are going to put in a serious performance like in the first leg and try to get the result and secure qualification," he added.

Solari went on to address his substitution of Ramos during Madrid's 4-2 victory over Espanyol in the two teams' La Liga clash on Sunday.

The coach said the Spain defender was not injured but hit hard in a clash, which led to Solari pulling the Real Madrid and Spain national team captain.

Regarding the starting lineup against Girona, the Argentine coach kept mum, saying only, "the decisions are tailored to each game, each match has different characteristics."

Yet Solari was positive regarding players returning from injury: "The great news, with the exception of Vallejo who is back training on the field, is that all the players are now available, this creates competition within the squad which is healthy for everyone."

The coach also responded to Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola's statements in which Guardiola said that Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona were the best three clubs of the last decade, a big omission for Real Madrid fans and teammates alike.

"I believe this omission is deliberate but we are not going to argue about a decade when Real Madrid is the best club of the century," the Argentine coach retorted.

Madrid is one step away from reaching the Copa del Rey semifinals, and will take on Ajax in the 2019 UEFA Champions League round of 16 next month.

In La Liga play, Madrid is currently placed third with 39 points, 10 points behind leader Barcelona.

"We are alive in three competitions and we will fight to the end in all of them with great intensity, the players give everything out on the field. The players are fully committed to the project of the team," Solari stressed.