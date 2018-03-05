Germany's Toni Kroos in action during the International Friendly soccer match between Germany and France in Cologne, Germany, Nov. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Real Madrid's midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric travelled to Paris on Tuesday with the rest of their squad for the Champions League last-16 second leg match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane summoned the entire team for the match against PSG, scheduled for Tuesday at the Parque de los Principes stadium in southwest Paris.

"Zinedine Zidane has called up the whole squad for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 match, which Real Madrid will play against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parque de los Principes," the club said in a statement.

On Feb. 16, Kroos suffered a left knee injury, while four days later Modric was dealt a muscle injury to his right leg, preventing them both from participating in matches and training sessions through Mar. 4.

Real Madrid is to hold a training session at the Parisian stadium at 7 pm on Monday.