Real Madrid defender Marcelo on Friday brushed off remarks attributed to Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp about his being a weak link on the Blancos back line.

Marcelo commented during a press conference ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final here against Liverpool.

"They have told me what Klopp said, but I did not hear it from him and in a final like that some things emerge where maybe there is nothing," Marcelo said. "But everyone has his opinion. I am very happy with my work, teammates, coach and club."

"I have nothing to prove to anyone, I do my job with humility and I do not comment on others' work. I cannot respond to him because I did not hear it from him," Marcelo said.

"Our motivation is to wake up every day to train, play and fight to win every competition we play. We are here thanks to work, humility and hunger to win things. What we achieved is a thing of the past and we have only the present in our minds," the defender added of Real Madrid's quest for a third straight Champions League title.