Real Madrid's new defender Alvaro Odriozola speaks during his presentation press conference at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's new defender Alvaro Odriozola poses with Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez (R) during his presentation at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's newest defender Alvaro Odriozola said on Wednesday that his road to joining Los Blancos has been surreal, during his presentation as a new player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The 22-year-old Spain international joined Real Madrid on a six-year contract after working his way up through Real Sociedad's youth academy to their first team.

"The last year and half for me has been like a movie script. I made my debut with Sanse (Real Sociedad's reserve team) in Second B (the third-tier league) and within a year I became a starter with Real Sociedad," Odriozola said during his presentation.

"Destiny wanted me to fulfill the dream of wearing the shirt of the greatest club in the world: the Real Madrid shirt," he added.

Odriozola said he would "never forget" his presentation day, expressing gratitude for the confidence the club has shown in him.

The defender was welcomed at the Bernabeu by Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez, who confirmed that Odriozola had been on many big clubs' radar, but "he was clear about where he wanted to play."

"Thanks for having chosen Real Madrid, you have chosen and decided to come to the most demanding club, which shows your ambition and that you have the genes of a winner," Perez said.