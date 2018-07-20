Real Madrid's Brazilian new forward Vinicius Junior (L) poses with Real Madrid's President, Florentino Perez, during his presentation at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Mariscal

Brazilian rising star Vinicius Junior said during his presentation on Friday as a new Real Madrid player that he is keen to prove his worth to coach Julen Lopetegui.

The former Flamengo striker, who was contracted to join the Spanish powerhouse in 2017 but had to wait until his 18th birthday to be transferred from Brazil to Spain, trained with the rest of the squad earlier on under the watchful eye of Lopetegui.

"I chose Real Madrid, and I hope I will be here for many, many years. We are Real Madrid and we always want more," said the young forward during his welcome ceremony attended by club president Florentino Perez.

"I will show the coach and my teammates that I am ready to play. I will try to absorb the tactical aspects as soon as possible. I know the adaptation is not going to be easy, but I am ready to do what is necessary," he said.

He expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to join Real Madrid, saying that this was the greatest opportunity any soccer player could have.

Vinicius stressed that he had the opportunity to "choose between the greatest clubs in the world" and he opted to play for "the best of all."