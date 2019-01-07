Real Madrid's new midfielder Spanish Brahim Diaz (L) poses with Real Madrid's President, Florentino Perez, during his presentation as new player at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's President, Florentino Perez, speaks during the presentation of Real Madrid's new midfielder Brahim Diaz held at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

The president of Real Madrid on Monday remained confident of the abilities of his team to bounce back, as it was currently in the fifth place of La Liga table 10 points behind leader Barcelona.

Florentino Perez's statement came during the presentation of the club's newest acquisition, 19-year-old Spanish playmaker Brahim Diaz.

"We will continue to build a Real Madrid ready to thrill Real Madrid fans in the present and in the future," Perez said.

"Real Madrid has won the Champions League and Club World Cup double for the third time in a row and for the fourth time in the last five years. I always say that all fans must value this period of success," he continued.

Brahim Diaz joined Madrid from England's Manchester City on a six-and-half-year contract.