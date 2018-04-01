Las Palmas' Imoh Ezequiel (l.) vies for the ball wth Real Madrid's Kovacevik (r.) during a Real Madrid-Las Palmas soccer game at Gran Canaria Stadium in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, on March 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/Quique Curbelo

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (c.) vies for the ball with Alejandro Galvez (l.) and Leandro Chichizola (r.) during the Real Madrid-Las Palmas soccer match at Gran Canaria Stadium in Las Palmas, Spain, on March 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/Angel Medina

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (c.) vies for the ball with Las Palmas' Javi Castellano (r.) and Alejandro Galvez (l.) during a Real Madrid-Las Palmas soccer match at Gran Canaria Stadium in Las Palmas, Spain, on March 31, 2018. EFE/Angel Medina

Real Madrid on Saturday, despite being without some of its big stars, coasted to a routine 3-0 victory over Las Palmas in La Liga action, ahead of the first leg of its UEFA Champions League clash with Juventus next week.

Two first-half goals from Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, making his 400th appearance with Real Madrid, paved the way for the win, which Bale secured by striking again after halftime.

The only bad news for the Blancos in the game was the injury Nacho Fernandez sustained during the first 45 minutes.

With the looming clash versus Juventus in mind, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane opted for keeping stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Isco, as well as the suspended Dani Carvajal, off today's roster.

However, Zidane took no risks and fielded a line-up of regular starters like Jesus Vallejo as central defender and Nacho Fernandez, who was replaced by Achraf Hakimi after suffereing a left leg injury.

At the other end of the field, Las Palmas, seeking to avoid relegation and being aware of Levante's 1-1 draw against Girona hours earlier, took more risks than it might otherwise have done.

Las Palmas was the first to pose a threat in the game, as Jonathan Calleri fired just wide and Real Madrid's net minder Keylor Navas blocked Alen Halilovic's shot.

Benzema responded with a powerful shot that goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola blocked in the 13th minute.

Real Madrid's attackers easily outmaneuvered the rival defenders, but lacked the finishing touch that would put them on the scoreboard.

Marco Asensio squandered a golden chance to give Real Madrid the lead as he fired a dangerous shot that went scoreless thanks to a brilliant save by Chichizola.

Las Palmas also had its chances as Jeronimo Figueroa Cabrera, better known as Momo, failed to blast the ball with enough power from inside the area.

Bale, however, found the back of the net with a powerful left-footed shot inside the area off a spectacular pass by Lucka Modric in the 27th minute.

Things went from bad to worse for the home team, as the referee awarded Real Madrid a penalty after Jonathan Calleri fouled Lucas Vazquez inside the area.

Celebrating his 400th appearance with Real Madrid and wearing the captain armband, Benzema successfully converted the penalty in the 39th minute.

After halftime, Real Madrid slowed the pace with an eye on the upcoming Champions League match, while Las Palmas, with nothing to lose, rushed to the attack with everything they had.

The two changes coach Paco Jemez made during the break could do little, as the referee awarded Real Madrid another penalty after Ximo Navarro fouled Bale, who successfully converted from the 12-yard spot.

After the win, Real Madrid holds third place on the La Liga table with 63 points, 12 points behind Barcelona, which was to play later against Sevilla. rg/ta