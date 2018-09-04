The FIFA Club World Cup trophy on display during the draw of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018 at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Sept. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Real Madrid is set to defend its Club World Cup title against either the winner of the Asian Champions League or the Mexican club Guadalajara, champion of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Champions League, in the semifinals of this year's competition, according to the draw held at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich Tuesday.

Los Blancos, who are seeking their third consecutive Club World Cup title, will head to the United Arab Emirates in December.

The competition is set to kick off on Dec. 12 with the Emirati league champion al-Ain facing New Zealand's Wellington, the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League winner.

On Dec. 15, the opener's victorious team will take on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League winner in the quarterfinals, and Guadalajara, which qualified after defeating Toronto 4-2 on aggregate at the CONCACAF Champions League, will play the Asian champion.

The winner of the latter duel will face off against Real Madrid on Dec. 19, three days before the final Club world Cup match takes place in Abu Dhabi.

The Spanish club won last year's title after it defeated the Brazilian side Gremio 1-0.