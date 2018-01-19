Leganes midfielder Claudio Beauvue (right) and Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente go up for a ball during the first leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday, Jan. 18. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's Isco Alarcon (center) tries to control the ball as Leganes players Nordin Amrabat (left) and Darko Brasanac close in during the first leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie on Thursday, Jan. 18. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez.

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring a goal against Leganes in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie on Thursday, Jan. 18. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid are well on the way to reaching the final four of the Copa del Rey after beating Leganes 1-0 here Thursday in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie.

Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane stuck with the same sub-heavy squad he has been using so far in the competition, though he ended up sending in starters Luka Modric and Isco Alarcon for the final 20 minutes as the visitors were struggling to create chances.

As the minutes passed without a Real Madrid goal, Leganes dared to dream that they would finally reach the second leg of a Copa tie with something at stake.

But just as the Blancos seemed to be resigned to the scoreless draw, Theo Hernandez exploited an opening on the left side to dash down the field and deliver a cross to Marco Asensio, who found the back of the net in the 89th minute to give his side the upper hand heading into the second leg at the Bernabeu.