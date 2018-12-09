SD Huesca's Gonzalo Melero (L) reacts next to Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (R) during the Spanish LaLiga match between SD Huesca and Real Madrid at El Alcoraz Stadium in Huesca, Spain, on Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER CEBOLLADA

Real Madrid players (L-R) Lucas Vazquez, Odriozola and Gareth Bale celebrate a goal during the Spanish LaLiga match between SD Huesca and Real Madrid at El Alcoraz Stadium in Huesca, Spain, on Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER CEBOLLADA

Real Madrid played at less than its best but still managed to earn a 1-0 win Sunday over recently promoted Huesca, whose winless streak has now extended to 14 matches.

With nemesis Barcelona and rival Atletico Madrid having won their respective matches, Real Madrid did not crumble under pressure, although the club did not shine against a tough team that lacked precision, especially in the second half.

Real Madrid got going early, when Welsh forward Gareth Bale tried his luck, but Serbian goalkeeper Aleksandar Jovanovic saved the day for Huesca, although not for long.

On his second opportunity, Bale did not disappoint, finding the back of the net on a left-footed shot off a cross from right back Alvaro Odriozola in the 8th minute.

Having taken the lead, Real Madrid began to save its energy and wait for the opportunity to attack, while keeping the ball under control.

At the other end of the field, Huesca struggled to move the ball, but the club tried to take advantage of the space left behind the opponent's backs and relied on the counter-attack.

Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Avila fired a powerful shot in the 17th minute, forcing a nice save by Real Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois.

Huesca's Jovanovic had to save another shot by Bale in the 25th minute.

After the half, Huesca put pressure on its rival and besieged Real Madrid's area, but the club did not make the most of the crosses sent into the box.

Bale fired a shot that Jovanovic barely blocked in the 62nd minute and he squandered another chance on a lob eight minutes later.

Real Madrid managed to hold its 1-0 lead until the end of the game despite Huesca's efforts.

With the win, Real Madrid is in fourth place in the La Liga standings, with 26 points, five points behind leader Barcelona, while Huesca remains in the 20th and last spot with, seven points.