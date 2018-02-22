Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (R) vies for the ball against Leganes' Unai Bustinza (C) during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Leganes and Real Madrid at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Leganes and Real Madrid at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Real Madrid's Isco (L) vies for the ball against Leganes' Ruben Perez (R)during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Leganes and Real Madrid at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (L) vies for the ball against Leganes' Unai Bustinza (C) during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Leganes and Real Madrid at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

Real Madrid's Carlos Henrique Casemiro (C) in action during the La Liga match between Leganes and Real Madrid at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Real Madrid's Carlos Henrique Casemiro (2-L) celebrates with teammates during the La Liga match between Leganes and Real Madrid at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

Real Madrid has moved into the top three of the La Liga standings for the first time since late November thanks to a 3-1 victory here Wednesday night over Leganes, a contest that had been postponed due to the Blancos' participation in the Club World Cup.

Lucas Vazquez and Casemiro scored a goal apiece to give the visitors a 2-1 lead at halftime at Butarque Municipal Stadium outside Madrid, while Sergio Ramos added a third goal on a penalty conversion just before second-half injury time.

Real Madrid's third straight league victory puts Zinedine Zidane's men two points clear of Valencia, which has dropped out of the Spanish league's top three for the first time since late September.

The Blancos rested superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo and also left Gareth Bale on the bench, instead putting Isco up front against the team that had knocked them out of the Copa del Rey last month.

The hosts, meanwhile, had their sights set on another upset on Wednesday night and gave their fans reason to believe when they scored the opener in just the sixth minute.

On the play, a corner kick grazed the top of Brazilian midfielder Gabriel's head and made its way to defender Unai Bustinza, whose initial strike was stopped by net minder Kiko Casilla, who started in place of Keylor Navas.

Bustinza, however, then lunged head-first at the ball and deflected Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez's attempted clear into the back of the net.

It was an improbable goal by an unlikely player, one who had never before scored at the highest level of Spanish soccer.

The visitors, however, did not take long to score the equalizer, getting it in the 11th minute on a shot by Lucas Vasquez just inside the left upright.

Marco Asensio then proceeded to dominate the action over the next 15 minutes, leading Real Madrid's attack but not managing to put the finishing touch on any of his forays.

But a beautifully constructed goal in the 29th minute gave the visitors the lead for good.

Lucas Vazquez once again was involved, receiving the ball from Benzema and threading the needle on a pass to Casemiro, who finished with a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar.

Leganes had a golden chance to equalize after the intermission, but a save by Casilla snuffed out Claudio Beauvue's chance at close range.

The Blancos showcased an inferior version of themselves for most of the second half, but they still managed to get a third goal when Sergio Ramos, who was playing his 550th game as a member of Real Madrid, converted a penalty won by Mateo Kovacic in the 89th minute.

"I'm happy about playing my 550th game and about contributing to the victory with a goal," the team captain said afterward. "You can't ask for more on a personal level."

He added that the victory was important because it narrowed the gap somewhat on FC Barcelona, which leads La Liga with 62 points with 14 games remaining.

Real Madrid now has 48 points after going undefeated (with five wins) over its past six Spanish-league contests.