Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz (R), Isco (C) and Nacho Fernandez (L), attend a training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Real Madrid's Croatian mindfielder Luka Modric (L) and Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas during a team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Real Madrid held a training session Tuesday ahead of the Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg match vs Leganes and in which various team B players took part.

Madrid claimed a 3-0 win in the first leg last week followed by a 2-1 La Liga victory over Real Betis on Sunday.

"The squad trained at Real Madrid City and held a recovery session after the victory against Betis at the Benito Villamarin," the club said on its official website, explaining that the starters in Sunday's match did indoor workouts in the Tuesday practice.

Argentine head coach Santiago Solari called up several team B players, including: Cristo Gonzalez, Manu Hernando, Jaime Seoane, Jose Alejandro Martin Valeron, also known as Alex, Martin Manuel Calderon Gomez and Gorka Zabarte Moreno in addition to the under-19s goalkeeper Adrian Rodriguez Gimenez.

A club statement said that Tuesday's session started inside the gym and "the players then went outside to work on possession and pressing and ended with a match on a small field."

"Benzema, Asensio, Llorente, Kroos, Bale and Courtois continue with their recovery processes," the club added.