Spanish club Real Madrid CF on Saturday finished preparation for its 2018/2019 La Liga debut with a morning training session, with right back Alvaro Odriozola joining the team practice for the second day in a row.

Odriozola had suffered a muscle injury that sidelined him during their 4-2 defeat by local rival Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup match on Wednesday, but he seems to be ready for the first home league match against Getafe scheduled for Sunday.

Central defender Jesus Vallejo was the only player to miss Saturday's training with left leg muscle discomfort.

The session led by head coach Julen Lopetegui started with the routine warm up, then the Whites trained on ball control, pressing and shooting and ended with mini matches on reduced-sized areas.