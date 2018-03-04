(L-R) Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos prior the UEFA Champions League group H match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at the Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund, Germany, on Sept. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Real Madrid's midfield got a huge boost on Sunday as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos returned to the team training ahead of the second leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Paris Saint Germain.

Kroos has dealt with a left knee injury, while Modric has struggled with a right leg muscle injury, but both could be available for Tuesday's clash.

The players who took part in the Blancos' 3-1 win over Getafe on Saturday night completed a recovery session, while the rest of the squad, including Marcelo, Kroos and Modric, had a more intense training.

Both Kroos and Modric are set to travel on Monday with the team to Paris, where they are scheduled to take part in the final training session before coach Zinedine Zidane decides whether they will participate in the game.