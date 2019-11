People listen to music around a TOFAS Kartal (Eagle) which has been modified with a sound system at a TOFAS car meet in Istanbul, Turkey, 10 November 2019 (issued 19 November 2019). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

An owner of a TOFAS's Serce (Sparrow) listen music in his car during a TOFAS car meet in Istanbul, Turkey, 02 November 2019 (issued 19 November 2019). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

The iconic Turkish automotive manufacturer Tofas has for decades been a popular choice among collectors but now an increasing number of young drivers have taken to the vintage steering wheels in an act of rebellion.

The automaker, founded in 1968 in the city of Bursa, started producing vehicles under the Fiat Group and its first car was a saloon Fiat 124, locally named Murat 124.