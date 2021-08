30 year old Raquel Fernández around the shack she lives in with her husband and three children in sector 6 of the Cañada Real (Madrid), which has no water or electricity supply. EFE / Federico Segarra.

30 year old Raquel Fernández standing outside the shack she lives in with her husband and three children in sector 6 of the Cañada Real (Madrid), which has no water or electricity supply. EFE / Federico Segarra.

View of the shantytown of Cañada Real outside Madrid on Thursday, August 12. EFE / Federico Segarra.

The precarious conditions for families in Cañada Real, a shanty town just outside of Madrid, have been made harsher still by a summer heatwave in combination with rocketing energy prices.

In October 2020, the electricity supply to Sector 6 of Cañada Real, which is largely made up of informal settlements and is one of Spain’s largest drug markets - was cut off, forcing families to depend on gasoline powered generators or solar panels. EFE



