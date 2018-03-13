A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee shows Kairat Kanafin of Kazakhstan and guide Anton Zhdanovich (R) competing in the Biathlon Visually Impaired Men'Äôs 12.5km at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/THOMAS LOVELOCK/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee shows Henrieta Farkasova of Slovakia (R) with her guide Natalia Subrrtova (L) competing in the Alpine Skiing Visually Impaired Women's Super Combined at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL MARKLUND/HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee shows players of the ice hockey team of the Republic of Korea thanking the supporters at the conclusion of the the Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Game between the United States of America and the Republic of Korea during the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/BOB MARTIN / HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Members of South Korea's wheelchair curling team exchange high-fives among themselves during a mixed doubles round-robin match against Finland at the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Ticket sales for the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea have reached 320,531, beating the record set four years ago in the 2014 Sochi Games, when 316,200 tickets were sold, according to the International Paralympic Committee.

The opening ceremony on Friday was witnessed by 21,000 people, which is 72.5 percent of the tickets sold, and 105,966 people bought tickets for the first three days of the event.

"It is fantastic news that PyeongChang 2018 has now sold a record number of tickets to the Paralympic Winter Games, beating the record previously set in Sochi," International Paralympics Committee President, Andrew Parsons, said.

The Wheelchair curling match between South Korea and Canada has been the most popular event so far, and clocked an attendance of 86 percent, followed by the ice hockey match between South Korea and Japan with an 82 percent attendance.

With just six days to go for the event to conclude, the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games (POCOG), sold 90 percent of the tickets for all the remaining sessions.

"The people of South Korea have embraced the passion of the Games and many are experiencing para sports for the very first time," POCOG President, LEE Hee-beom, said.

"The number of visitors from overseas has also been a joy to see, lots of flags and fancy dress on show at the venues, creating a wonderful atmosphere," Hee-Beom added.