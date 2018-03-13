Ticket sales for the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea have reached 320,531, beating the record set four years ago in the 2014 Sochi Games, when 316,200 tickets were sold, according to the International Paralympic Committee.
The opening ceremony on Friday was witnessed by 21,000 people, which is 72.5 percent of the tickets sold, and 105,966 people bought tickets for the first three days of the event.
"It is fantastic news that PyeongChang 2018 has now sold a record number of tickets to the Paralympic Winter Games, beating the record previously set in Sochi," International Paralympics Committee President, Andrew Parsons, said.
The Wheelchair curling match between South Korea and Canada has been the most popular event so far, and clocked an attendance of 86 percent, followed by the ice hockey match between South Korea and Japan with an 82 percent attendance.
With just six days to go for the event to conclude, the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games (POCOG), sold 90 percent of the tickets for all the remaining sessions.
"The people of South Korea have embraced the passion of the Games and many are experiencing para sports for the very first time," POCOG President, LEE Hee-beom, said.
"The number of visitors from overseas has also been a joy to see, lots of flags and fancy dress on show at the venues, creating a wonderful atmosphere," Hee-Beom added.