Women characterized as catrinas participate in a silent procession and an offering for the traditional Day of the Dead to remember the victims of femicide, in the city of Saltillo, Coahuila state, Mexico, 02 November 2021. EFE/ Miguel Sierra

A hundred skulls made with recycling materials toured Tuesday through the streets of the Mexican city of Puebla, on the occasion of the Day of the Dead.

To the rhythm of cumbia, ska and mambo, the skulls took to the streets of Puebla with their dances and choreographies amid the audience’s laughter.

Walking, dancing, singing and even whistling, the artists who gave life to skulls and bones, made of paper or cardboard, entertained about 1,000 attendees with their movements.

The variety of colors used by artists assuaged the sadness felt in these days which commemorates those who passed away.

Yellow, orange, green, blue and white, among many others, were the predominant colors and filled the bodies of the skulls with joy. One of them showed that after death there is a new life, that dying can be synonymous with sadness, but also of joy and jubilation.