British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in the pit lane during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the second practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Australia's Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) was the fastest driver here Friday in the second free practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ricciardo clocked a time of 1:42.795 in his best lap around the Baku City Circuit, just 0.069 seconds ahead of Finland's Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari), who was followed closely by Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Raikkonen's countryman Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), who was fastest in Free Practice 1, came fourth in FP2, just ahead of British teammate Lewis Hamilton, the Formula 1 defending champion.