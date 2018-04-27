Australia's Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) was the fastest driver here Friday in the second free practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Ricciardo clocked a time of 1:42.795 in his best lap around the Baku City Circuit, just 0.069 seconds ahead of Finland's Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari), who was followed closely by Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull).
Raikkonen's countryman Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), who was fastest in Free Practice 1, came fourth in FP2, just ahead of British teammate Lewis Hamilton, the Formula 1 defending champion.