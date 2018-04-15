Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apri 15,2018. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium after winning the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr 105, 2018. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo (2-L) of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas (L) of Mercedes AMG GP and Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen (R) of Scuderia Ferrari on the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix podium at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr 15, 2018. EFE- EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing reacts after winning the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr 15 2018. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull won the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday in hugely impressive style, surging from sixth place as he took advantage of multiple incidents to leapfrog his rivals ahead of him.

Finnish drivers Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) came second and third respectively, while Raikkonen's teammate and championship leader Sebastian Vettel finished a lowly eighth following a collision with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, which earned the Dutch driver a 10-second penalty. He finished in fifth place, ahead of Niko Hulkenberg's Renault.

Lewis Hamilton also endured a frustrating afternoon, finishing in fourth place.

Spaniards Fernando Alonso for McClaren and Renault's Carlos Sainz finished seventh and ninth respectively.

Ricciardo's win is particularly impressive considering he was only able to get one practice lap in after suffering turbo failure on Friday, and faced a race against time for his car to be functional in time for qualifying on Saturday.

The Australian's victory means he has now won six F1 races in his career, all of them coming when he started outside the top three.

"I don't seem to win boring races!", an emotional Ricciardo said on the podium. "It was unexpected".

"24 hours ago I thought we may be starting at the back of the grid. So thanks to the boys, today is the real reward for that work", he added.