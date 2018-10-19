Boston Red Sox player Sandy Leon hoists the American League Championship trophy during a locker-room ceremony after the Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, 18 October 2018. The Red Sox won the ALCS four games to one and will next face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. EPA-EFE/ELSA

Houston Astros players watch from the dugout in the bottom of the ninth inning during Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, 18 October 2018. The Red Sox won the ALCS four games to one and will next face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL WYKE

Houston Astros batter Marwin Gonzalez hits a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, 18 October 2018. The Red Sox won that best-of-seven series four games to one and will next face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL WYKE

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts leaps above the wall to rob Houston Astros batter Alex Bregman of a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, 18 October 2018. The Red Sox won that best-of-seven series four games to one will next face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL WYKE

Boston Red Sox batter Rafael Devers (R) celebrates with teammate Steven Wright after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros in the top of the sixth inning of Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, 18 October 2018. The Red Sox won that best-of-seven series four games to one and will next face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL WYKE

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the top of the third inning of Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, 18 October 2018. The Red Sox won that best-of-seven series four games to one will next face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL WYKE

Boston Red Sox players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, 18 October 2018. The Red Sox won the ALCS four games to one and will next face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL WYKE

The Boston Red Sox have won the American League pennant with a four-games-to-one victory over the defending-champion Houston Astros.

They will next square off in the World Series - baseball's fall classic - against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers, who will resume their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Friday night.

Rafael Devers struck the key blow in the Red Sox's 4-1 victory Thursday night in the series-clinching Game 5 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

With two runners on base in the top of the sixth inning, the Dominican third baseman got just enough of his bat on a pitch from Astros ace Justin Verlander to send it over the wall in left field and give Boston a 4-0 lead.

All five runs came by way of the long ball on Thursday night, with designated hitter J.D. Martinez kicking things off for the Red Sox by connecting on a solo home run off of Verlander in the top of the third inning.

Red Sox starter David Price, an elite pitcher who has struggled in his career in the post-season, came through for Boston in Game 5.

Price, who struck out nine batters and allowed just three hits and no walks, held the Astros scoreless over six full innings of work.

Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes came on in the bottom of the seventh inning and gave up a solo home run off the bat of second baseman Marwin Gonzalez.

But Nathan Eovaldi and closer Craig Kimbrel worked the final 2 1/3 innings without allowing any more Astros batters to score.

The Red Sox, who won four straight against the Astros (including all three in Houston) after losing Game 1 at home, have advanced to their fourth World Series in the past 15 years.

They will look to add to the 21st-century titles they won in 2004, 2007 and 2013 when they take on either the Dodgers or Brewers, who will square off in Game 6 of the NLCS on Friday night at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

The Dodgers, who lost last year's World Series to the Astros in seven games, lead the Brewers three games to two. If necessary, Game 7 of that series will be played on Saturday night, also in Milwaukee.

The Red Sox will host Game 1 of the fall classic at Fenway Park in Boston on Oct. 23.