Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Eduardo Nuñez celebrates as he rounds first base after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (L) and Los Angeles Dodgers counterpart Dave Roberts (R), former teammates in their playing days, embrace at home plate during pre-game ceremonies before the start of Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Boston Red Sox rookie manager Alex Cora's decision to go against the grain and start Rafael Devers at third base proved to be the key move in the American League team's 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

Despite having the option of inserting right-handed batter Eduardo Nuñez into the line-up to start Tuesday night's game at Fenway Park in Boston, Cora made the unorthodox decision to go with the left-handed Devers against Dodgers superstar southpaw starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

Typically, when choosing between players of comparable skill levels, baseball managers want a right-handed batter facing a left-handed pitcher (and vice-versa) because breaking pitches will curve toward the hitter as opposed to away from him.

In two plate appearances against Kershaw, known for his elite curveball, Devers walked his first time up in the bottom of the second inning and then struck out in the third inning.

He stayed in the game to face a right-handed reliever, Ryan Madson, and delivered a two-out run-scoring single that plated Andrew Benintendi and made the score 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth.

That latest post-season RBI for Devers, who turned 22 on Wednesday, was the 13th in his young career, a stat that makes him the second-biggest playoff run producer all-time (behind former Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones) among players 21 or younger.

Two innings later, Nuñez replaced Devers in the line-up and roped a pitch-hit three-run homer over Fenway's Green Monster wall in left field to give the Red Sox a decisive 8-4 advantage.

That blast came against Dodgers left-handed reliever Alex Wood.

Afterward, Cora explained his reasons for going way from his usual pattern of starting Nuñez against lefties.

"We felt Raffy (Devers) was going to hang in there with Kershaw. And having (Nuñez) on the bench, it was going to pay off," the manager was quoted as saying afterward on Major League Baseball's official Web site.

"You've got to keep a righty. (Right-handed first baseman Steve Pearce) is playing. (Right-handed second baseman Ian Kinsler) was playing. So keeping (Nuñez) in the dugout and out of the lineup was going to probably give us a chance to win the game."