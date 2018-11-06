Liverpool's James Milner (L) and El Fardou Ben of Red Star battle during a Champions League match in Belgrade on Tuesday, Nov. 6. EFE-EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) tries to slip between Vujadin Savic and Filip Stojkovic of Red Star during a Champions League match in Belgrade on Tuesday, Nov. 6. EFE-EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Red Star's Milan Pavkov scores against Liverpool during a Champions League match in Belgrade on Tuesday, Nov. 6. EFE-EPA/Srdjan Suki

Red Star beat highly favored Liverpool 2-0 here Tuesday to become the first Serbian side ever to win a top-tier European match in the Champions League era.

Milan Pavkov scored both goals for the hosts in the clash with last season's Champions League runners-up.

With the loss, Group C leaders Liverpool have 6 points from four matches, the same as second-place Napoli, though the Premier League club have an advantage on goal difference.

Paris Saint-Germain are third with 5 points, one more than Red Star, who faced the prospect of elimination if they lost on Tuesday.

Relegated to the bench for the first match at Anfield, where Liverpool prevailed 4-0, Pavkov was a revelation on a cold night in the Serbian capital.

He put the hosts on the board in the 22nd minute with an assist from Marko Marin.

Belgrade turned up the pressure and got their reward six minutes later, when Pavkov scored from distance with a shot that visiting keeper Alisson didn't see until it was too late to make a difference.

Red Star would likely have gotten a third goal in the second half if Marin's shot hadn't taken a deflection off the arm of Liverpool's James Milner.