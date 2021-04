Chinese tourists wait in line to enter the Revolution Museum in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, China, 08 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

In 1927, Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong unleashed the Cultural Revolution from the southeastern province of Jiangxi, where people on Sunday traveled to commemorate the centennial founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

“I was raised in the ‘Red Gene’ and now that I am retired, I can finally come to this place,” a man visiting Jinggangshan Revolution Museum, located near a CPC-themed amusement park, tells Efe.EFE