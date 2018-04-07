Marc Leishman of Australia putts on the ninth hole during the second round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Tiger Woods of the US tips his cap on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the twelfth hole during the second round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Jordan Spieth of the US hits from a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Patrick Reed of the US after finishing on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The USA's Patrick Reed was leading the field by two shots on six under par at the end of day two at the Masters, the first major of the year.

Reed made the cut with a two shot lead over Australian Marc Leishman, four ahead of Sweden's Henrik Stenson, and five in front of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Reed's compatriot Jordan Spieth, who won the Masters in 2015.

Returning to Augusta for the first time in two years after battling a series injuries, American Tiger Woods also made the cut, but only just, after finishing four over par.

Despite securing his participation over the weekend, the 14-time major winner Woods looks highly unlikely to add to his three titles at Augusta.

Sergio Garcia, meanwhile, mustered a limp defense of his title, finishing 15 over par, well adrift of the cut mark.

Several pre-tournament favorites remain in the draw, including Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, as well as veteran Phil Mickelson and Sweden's Henrik Stenson.

Wwith high winds and rain forecast for Saturday, the leaderboard is likely to swing dramatically as the players head into Day Three.