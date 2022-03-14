Migrants from the Dulce Refugio Shelter participate in a basketball practice on March 12, 2022 in the city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico. EFE/Abraham Pineda Jácome

Migrants from the Dulce Refugio Shelter pose for a photograph during a basketball practice on March 12, 2022 in the city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico. EFE/Abraham Pineda Jácome

Migrants from the Dulce Refugio Shelter participate in a local league basketball game on March in the city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico. EFE/Abraham Pineda Jácome

A group of Haitan migrants waiting to cross the border from Mexico into the United States have turned to basketball as a distraction from their precarious situation as refugees.

“The basketball team has helped them to raise their self-esteem, entertain themselves and make them realize that they can do something,” the director of the refugee shelter where the team is staying, Samuel Isaí Reyna Ruiz, told Efe.

What started as two baskets in the shelter’s courtyard has turned into a respected basketball team now competing in the a local league in Mataramos, a city on the northern border of Mexico.

(...)