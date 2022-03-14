A group of Haitan migrants waiting to cross the border from Mexico into the United States have turned to basketball as a distraction from their precarious situation as refugees.
“The basketball team has helped them to raise their self-esteem, entertain themselves and make them realize that they can do something,” the director of the refugee shelter where the team is staying, Samuel Isaí Reyna Ruiz, told Efe.
What started as two baskets in the shelter’s courtyard has turned into a respected basketball team now competing in the a local league in Mataramos, a city on the northern border of Mexico.
