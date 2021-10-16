Mizoram (India), 08/10/2021.- Refugee children from Myanmar and Indian children play soccer at Thingsai Primary School, Thingsai village, at the India-Myanmar border, Mizoram, India 08 October 2021 (issued on 16 October 2021). Young refugees from Myanmar have joined schools across the Tuichangral area in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram. Thingsai presently shelters over 150 refugees and has enrolled 65 refugee children in primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools. Hundreds of Myanmar's Chin tribes are seeking refuge in Mizoram after the Myanmar military seized power and toppled an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. (Birmania) EFE/EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

Child refugees from Myanmar have started attending classes at schools in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, overcoming language barriers and the myriad other obstacles they are faced with as they try to continue their education and rebuild their lives in a foreign land.

More than 350 child refugees have joined classrooms in the far eastern districts of Champhai and Hnahthial after escaping the ongoing civil conflict in Myanmar, which was unleashed following a military coup in February.

“My school has enrolled 45 children, which outnumbers our existing students. We are trying our very best to make these children feel at home,” Laltanpuia Khawlhring, head teacher of Thingsai Primary School-IV tells EFE. EFE