Child refugees from Myanmar have started attending classes at schools in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, overcoming language barriers and the myriad other obstacles they are faced with as they try to continue their education and rebuild their lives in a foreign land.
More than 350 child refugees have joined classrooms in the far eastern districts of Champhai and Hnahthial after escaping the ongoing civil conflict in Myanmar, which was unleashed following a military coup in February.
“My school has enrolled 45 children, which outnumbers our existing students. We are trying our very best to make these children feel at home,” Laltanpuia Khawlhring, head teacher of Thingsai Primary School-IV tells EFE. EFE