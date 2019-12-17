Hungarian and Polish soldiers and policemen guard the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, 180 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary, 20 September 2016. EPA/ZOLTAN GERGELY KELEMEN HUNGARY OUT

A police officer (C) and border guard (L) from Poland patrol with a Hungarian policeman (R) along the temporary border fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, 180 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary, 13 October 2016.

Hundreds of refugees have been in legal limbo for over a year at the Hungarian border.

Iranian Abouzar Soltani and his son Armin wait engulfed by barbed wire for a decision on their asylum request.