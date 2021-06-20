Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets for the LGBT pride parade in Bogota, Colombia, 02 July 2017. EFE/FILE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

Refugee trans woman Loren Michele tells her story during an interview with Efe in Madrid, Spain, 20 June 2021. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Loren Michele was shot twice in the back in 2004 for being a trans woman, at the hands of someone she considered a friend.

In 2019, she fled Colombia out of fear for her life, scared that her aggressor might try to attack her again. EFE

rbf-srm/lv