Loren Michele was shot twice in the back in 2004 for being a trans woman, at the hands of someone she considered a friend.
In 2019, she fled Colombia out of fear for her life, scared that her aggressor might try to attack her again. EFE
Refugee trans woman survives shooting in Colombia, finds peace in Spain
Refugee trans woman Loren Michele tells her story during an interview with Efe in Madrid, Spain, 20 June 2021. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni
Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets for the LGBT pride parade in Bogota, Colombia, 02 July 2017. EFE/FILE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ
