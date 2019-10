Girls walk past as an Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Government personnel arrange the coffins of five migrant apple orchard laborers, who were gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, at Kolkata airport, eastern India, Oct. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A Kashmiri farmer fills wooden boxes with apples after picking from an orchard on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Sep. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri laborers carry the boxes filled with apples after picking in an orchard on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Sep. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Deadly attacks on non-locals and an unending shutdown in the aftermath of the abrogation of Indian-administered Kashmir’s autonomy have left the region’s nearly $1.5 billion horticulture industry in danger with heaps of apples rotting in orchards in harvest time.

At least 12 non-locals, including six associated with the fruit trade, have reportedly been killed by suspected militants in the past weeks with the latest such attacks reported Monday and Tuesday. EFE-EPA