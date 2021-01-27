A volunteer carries an abandoned Cape Cormorant chick in a box during rehabilitation in the Intensive Care Unit of the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coast Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Abandoned Cape Cormorant chicks are placed in pens to receive sunlight during rehabilitation at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coast Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A volunteer walks amongst boxes containing abandoned Cape Cormorant chicks undergoing rehabilitation at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coast Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 January 2021.EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

An abandoned Cape Cormorant chick is weighed on a scale as it undergoes rehabilitation at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coast Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A volunteer holds an abandoned Cape Cormorant chick before it is fed as it undergoes rehabilitation at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coast Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A veterinarian from the US hydrates rehabilitating abandoned Cape Cormorant chicks at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coast Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A volunteer medicates an abandoned Cape Cormorant chick during rehabilitation at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coast Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Abandoned Cape Cormorant chicks wait for their turn to be fed during their rehabilitation at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coast Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A volunteer holds an abandoned Cape Cormorant chick during rehabilitation at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coast Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A volunteer feeds an abandoned Cape Cormorant chick during rehabilitation at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coast Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Abandoned Cape Cormorant chicks huddle together during rehabilitation at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coast Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Volunteers assist abandoned cape cormorant chicks during rehabilitation at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coast Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa.

SANCCOB is currently rehabilitating approximately 1700 abandoned cape cormorant chicks. Scientists cite a few factors leading to the cormorants parents and colonies abandoning their young, among which are food scarcity due to overfishing and climate change are the most common causes.

These birds feed on small pelagic fish species which are currently at very low levels in the Cape waters. Cape cormorants are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). SANCCOB has called for volunteers to help with the crisis.

Once the chicks have undergone the rehabilitation process and regain their strength to a point where they are able to hunt for themselves they will be released back into the wild.

A visual story by EFE/EPA's NIC BOTHMA