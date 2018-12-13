Reigning champions and second seeds Japan's Masataka Morizono and Yuya Oshima beat Hungary's eighth-seeded Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szud in straight sets 11-5, 11-8, 11-3, to advance to the semis of the men's doubles at the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Finals in Incheon.
South Korea's Jeoung Youngsik and Lee Sangsu followed suit, beating Hong Kong's Lam Siu Hang and Ng Pak Nam in straight sets 11-7, 11-7, 11-3.
The host country's Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon, seeded fifth, also beat Chinese Taipei's fourth-seeded Liao Cheng-Ting and Lin Yun-Jun in straight sets 11-9, 11-1, 11-9.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Ho Kwan Kit and Wong Chun Ting, seeded third, dominated their game against Chinese Taipei's sixth seeded Chen Chien-An and Chuang Chih-Yuan.
Chen and Chuang, the 2003 World champions, finally found their feet in the third game, which they won, only to lose the match to Ho Kwan and Wong Chun 11-2, 11-2, 8-11, 11-9.
South Korea's Jeoung Youngsik and Lee Sangsu will play against fellow Koreans Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon, while Hong Kong's Ho Kwan Kit and Wong Chun Ting will face off against Japan's Masataka Morizono and Yuya Oshima in the semifinals on Friday.