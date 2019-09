Visitors gather before the Play Station booth during the Tokyo Game Show 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A TV cameraman is silhouetted at the e-sportsX arena during the Tokyo Game Show 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Visitors gather at the Tokyo Game Show 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Visitors pose for a selfie in front of a board of the Tokyo Game Show 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Visitors play games during the Tokyo Game Show 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A costumed campaign model poses for a picture during the Tokyo Game Show 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Visitors walk in front of a board of the Tokyo Game Show 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A costumed campaign model poses for a picture during the Tokyo Game Show 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A nostalgic look to the past and the avant-garde merged for the 2019 edition of the world's largest video games fair in Asia which opened its doors on Thursday.

The 23rd Tokyo Game Show launched with 5G network and with the spotlight on the reinvention of acclaimed franchises including Final Fantasy and Resident Evil as well as the latest from Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima.