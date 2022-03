A group of women, members of the Violetas de Paz association, carry out a cultural act to commemorate the El Tigre Massacre, in Putumayo department, Colombia, 24 February 2022. EFE/ Carlos Ortega

A member of the European Union delegation in Colombia places a raft with flowers and the name of a victim of violence in the river to commemorate the El Tigre Massacre, in Putumayo department, Colombia, 24 February 2022. EFE/ Carlos Ortega

Twenty-three years have passed since members of the far-right United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) paramilitary raided El Tigre, a hamlet in southern Colombia’s Putumayo region, and brutally killed 29 men.

For the women who lost their sons and husbands in the violent raid, the memory is still vivid.

It was a Saturday morning when on January 9 of 1999, AUC paramilitaries entered the village and started burning houses, cars and motorcycles.

