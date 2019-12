An undated handout photo provided by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology shows marine wildlife living among human waste at the ocean bottom in the Pacific near the Mariana Trench. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/JAMSTEC

The Mariana Trench, the deepest point on planet Earth at 11 kilometers (nearly 7 miles) below sea level, is an inhospitable place and almost inaccessible to humanity. But it's not inaccessible to the garbage left by humans.

Over three decades, researchers from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) have identified, photographed and recorded some of the waste generated by human activity that has ended in the deepest folds of the Pacific Ocean. EFE-EPA